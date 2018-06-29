Hailey Baldwin is starting with a clean slate. The model deleted her Instagram photos with her friend and rumored ex Shawn Mendes.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out on Twitter that Baldwin, 21, recently wiped all snaps with Mendes, 19, from her Instagram account. However, the pair still follow each other on the social media app. Additionally, the “In My Blood” singer has not removed his pictures with the Drop the Mic cohost.

Dating rumors swirled around Baldwin and Mendes from October 2017 until this May. An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo were “holding hands and cuddling up to each other” at her Halloween party in West Hollywood. Five months later, they walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. They have both repeatedly insisted that they are simply friends, with Baldwin telling Us in April that they “get along really well because we both have really similar interests and morals.”

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin is now seeing Justin Bieber again. She reignited her romance with the “Friends” singer, whom she previously dated from 2015 to 2016, earlier this month. “Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” a source told Us.

Baldwin and Bieber, 24, have since stepped out together on numerous occasions. They were spotted holding hands in New York City on June 21 after having dinner at Cipriani. “Hailey couldn’t stop smiling and neither could Justin,” an eyewitness told Us about the romantic date. “It’s obvious that they get along well and have a very fun and loving relationship from the way that they interacted with each other.”

The rekindling has Mendes’ stamp of approval. “I think that’s awesome,” the musician said on the Canadian entertainment show ETALK on June 18. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.”

