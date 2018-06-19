Shawn Mendes gave his stamp of approval to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! The “Youth” singer shared his thoughts on the new romance during an interview with ETALK on Monday, June 18.

“I think that’s awesome,” he said on the Canadian entertainment show. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people. When I first started out, everybody was like, ‘Oh, how do you feel about being compared to Justin?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me. He’s the man.”

Fans speculated for months that Mendes, 19, and Baldwin, 21, were an item, particularly after they attended the 2018 Met Gala together in New York City in May. But the “In My Blood” crooner has repeatedly insisted that they are just good friends.

More recently, the model was spotted flirting with Bieber, 24, on June 8 during a trip to Miami. The pair, who previously dated from 2015 to 2016, soaked up the sun together while relaxing on a hotel balcony. The next day, they enjoyed a private dinner at Casa Tua followed by a night out at LIV nightclub, where they were “being very flirty and dancing on each other” while “holding hands,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

A source later confirmed to Us exclusively that Baldwin and the “Friends” singer are giving their relationship another try. “Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” the insider said.

After the duo were spotted locking lips at a park in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, June 16, another source told Us that Bieber “always has a special place” in Baldwin’s heart.

Prior to rekindling things with Stephen Baldwin’s daughter, the Grammy winner was linked to Selena Gomez. He and the “Back to You” songstress, 25, originally dated from 2011 to 2014. They reunited in November before calling it quits once again in March.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast In Case You Missed Us below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!