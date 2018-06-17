Justin Bieber Always Had a ‘Special Place’ in Hailey Baldwin’s Heart

The heart wants what it wants? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have an on-again, off-again relationship, but according to a source, the “Love Yourself” crooner will always be an important part of the model’s life.

“They’ve had this weird thing for so many years,” the source exclusively tells Us. “He was a very important part of her life way back when and he always has a special place in her heart.”

The source adds that the “Friends” singer, 24, is in a “great place” and “he’s very calm and normal.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Wednesday, June 13, that the duo had started seeing each other again. “Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends,” an insider told Us. “So it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again.”

Bieber and the 21-year-old Drop the Mic host, who dated from 2015 to 2016, first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted at the W South Beach with a group of friends on June 8. An eyewitness told Us that the pair were getting cozy on a hotel balcony and attended a romantic dinner at Casa Tua during their getaway.

“Justin [put] his arm around Hailey throughout the night. [They] didn’t shy away from the crowd or onlookers,” the eyewitness explained, adding that the duo were also spotted holding hands.

The pair were also seen making out at two New York City parks on Saturday, June 16.

While Bieber rekindled his on-again, off-again romance with longtime love Selena Gomez late last year, Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that the pair had called it quits again. Baldwin, for her part, was most recently linked to singer Shawn Mendes. However, the first source tells Us that they were “never a couple.”

“They had a flirty friendship,” the insider says. “They never called each other boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!