Are they or aren’t they? Before walking the 2018 Met Gala red carpet with rumored flame Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes opened up about the pair’s close bond.

“We’re really good friends,” the 19-year-old singer told W magazine in a profile published on Tuesday, May 8. “It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff … I want it to be amazing for her so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I’m happy to walk with her, she’s amazing.”

The “Lost in Japan” crooner added that he and Baldwin, 21, share matching tattoos.

MET! @tommyhilfiger 😁 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 7, 2018 at 9:36pm PDT

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Monday, May 7, that the “In My Blood” crooner and the model would attend the fashion event together. The duo, who sparked romance rumors in October 2017, took to Instagram to document their intimate evening.

Although the pair spent the 2017 holiday season together in Mendes’ hometown of Toronto and they’ve both shared pictures together on social media, Baldwin has insisted that their relationship is platonic.

“We hang out. We spend time together. He’s amazing. Honestly, I have to say, [he is] the most polite … he’s such a gentleman, it’s crazy,” the Drop the Mic cohost told Us at Levi’s Coachella brunch in April. “I honestly have never hung out with a guy that is so nice and so sweet and lovely and so normal! It’s so hard to find people that act really normal. I think me and him get along really well because we both have similar interests and morals when it comes to family, and he’s super close with his family and I just think he’s awesome. He’s great.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!