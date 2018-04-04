Are they or aren’t they? Shawn Mendes shared a sultry snapshot with Hailey Baldwin one month after she revealed her single status.

📸📷 A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:33pm PDT

The “In My Blood” crooner, 19, posted a photo of himself posing alongside the blonde beauty, 21, on Tuesday, April 3. Baldwin stunned in a white crop top showcasing her toned and tanned physique, while Mendes crossed his arms and leaned in next to her.

Although Mendes didn’t provide a caption, the photo sent fans into a frenzy as the duo have been fueling romance rumors since late last year. Us Weekly exclusively reported in October 2017 that the pair are “definitely very into each other” and were very affectionate at a friend’s Halloween party in L.A. They were later seen together in December at a Christmas market in Toronto, Canada.

However, the supermodel opened up about her love life last month, telling Us exclusively that she “currently [is] not” dating anyone. Although she didn’t mention Mendes by name, Baldwin teased, “I mean, I hang out with people obviously and get to know them. It takes me a long time to feel like I can warm up to somebody before I even consider dating them.”

The Drop the Mic host also told Us what she is hoping to find in a potential suitor. “I look for somebody who’s, like, funny and can make me laugh,” she said. “I’m very, very picky. I am particularly very specific and I know very much immediately if I’m gonna get along with somebody in the capacity of dating or not.”

Baldwin has been linked to Justin Bieber and Drake. Meanwhile, last year Mendes denied that he was dating Camila Cabello.

