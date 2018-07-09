Hailey Baldwin Doesn’t Want Justin Bieber to Have This at Their Wedding

Hailey Baldwin may love her new fiancé, Justin Bieber, but the model made it clear that she is not a fan of the singer’s facial hair.

Bieber, 24, confirmed that he and Baldwin are engaged by sharing two black-and-white photos of the the twosome on Instagram on Monday, July 9. The “Sorry” crooner is sporting his signature mustache in the picture and his friend Ryan Good was quick to comment, “grow the mustache back for the wedding.”

Baldwin, however, was not as keen on the idea, replying, “don’t you dare give him that idea you lunatic.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 8, that Bieber had popped the question during the pair’s trip to the Bahamas. Bieber called Baldwin, 21, “the love of my life” in his lengthy caption on the Instagram pics.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber gushed. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!”

He added: “Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

Shortly after, Baldwin took to Twitter to rejoice over the news, tweeting, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the newly engaged couple had started “hooking up again” in June. They previously dated from 2015 to 2016.

