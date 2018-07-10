Hailey Baldwin has had Bieber Fever for nearly a decade! The model tweeted about Justin Bieber several times in the years before their relationship and subsequent engagement.

Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, were first introduced by her father, Stephen Baldwin, in 2009. Two years later, she began singing his praises on her Twitter account. She congratulated him in October 2011 after his Christmas single “Mistletoe” hit No. 1 on iTunes.

Weeks later, the Drop the Mic cohost stopped by the Today show to support one of the “Baby” singer’s performances. “At Today Show to see @justinbieber perform. First time we met was 3 years ago at today show. Crazy!” she tweeted in November 2011. “great seeing you today. You were really good, enjoy ur thanksgiving!”

At Today Show to see @justinbieber perform. First time we met was 3 years ago at today show. Crazy! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) November 23, 2011

@justinbieber great seeing you today. You were really really good, enjoy ur thanksgiving! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) November 24, 2011

Around the same time, she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that Bieber and his on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez were “the definition of a teenage dream,” according to a screenshot recently resurfaced by The Cut.

2011 was a different time! 👀 A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Jul 9, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

Baldwin wished Bieber a “happy new year” in January 2012, the same month that she sent him a flirty message: “can we talk about your dark hair for a second… #itlooksreallygood.”

@justinbieber happy new year! U had a great performance tonight! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 1, 2012

@justinbieber can we just talk about your dark hair for a second… #itlooksreallygood — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 27, 2012

The TV personality even cheered on the Grammy winner’s appearances at the Academy Awards in 2012 (“Hahahaa Bieber in the Oscar opening skit! Classic!”) and Saturday Night Live in 2013 (“I’ve seen a lot of people host SNL, including family members and I must say @JustinBieber you killed it! Great job you were hysterical!”). She also went to one of his concerts in November 2012, tweeting, “Believe Tour was so fun had the best time! Another amazing performance from @justinbieber thanks for a great show!”

Hahahaa Bieber in the Oscar opening skit! Classic! "I'm here to give you the 18 to 24 demographic.." @justinbieber haha — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

I've seen a lot of people host SNL, including family members and I must say @JustinBieber you killed it! Great job you were hysterical! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 10, 2013

Believe Tour was so fun had the best time! Another amazing performance from @justinbieber thanks for a great show! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) November 13, 2012

Baldwin’s tweets about Bieber slowed down in the years that followed. They started dating in late 2015 but called it quits a few months after. “We just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish,” she told the U.K.’s The Times this May. “He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation.”

But a month after that interview was published, the couple rekindled things. The “Love Yourself” singer proposed to the TV personality in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 7. A source told Us Weekly that Baldwin “is obsessed with Justin and always has been.” Bieber confirmed the news via Instagram on Monday, July 9, writing in part, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!