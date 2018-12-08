Step aside, haters! Hailey Baldwin is not here for the hurtful comments being hurled her way on Instagram.

“It’s hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive,” the supermodel, 22, posted via Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 8. (Baldwin has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber since 2015. The couple wed in September at a courthouse in New York City, though they both originally denied reports. Now, she goes by Hailey Bieber on Instagram.)

“I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with,” she continued. “We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging.”

“This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate, and division,” the Drop the Mic cohost said.

Bieber, 24, knows all too well about the challenges of marriage. “Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy,” he captioned an Instagram on November 23, “but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!