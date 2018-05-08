Hailey Baldwin Once Tweeted About Wanting to Date Shawn Mendes

Ask and you shall receive? Hailey Baldwin has had her eye on rumored beau Shawn Mendes for quite some time.

The model, 21, expressed her affection for Mendes, 19, in a newly resurfaced tweet from October 2013. “Hey Shawn Mendes, let’s date so you can sing to me all day,” she wrote at the time. “I’m joking but not really..”

Mendes addressed the sweet note the following month. “Just finding out now that @haileybaldwin tweeted at me!” he wrote on the social networking platform.

The pair sparked romance rumors two years after the flirty exchange when they were seen together at a Halloween party in L.A. “Hailey and Shawn are really dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2017. “Hailey is really into Shawn and thinks he is the nicest, sweetest guy. They meet up whenever they’re in the same city, FaceTime a lot and text each other several times a day.”

Baldwin and Mendes spent the holiday season together in the latter’s hometown of Toronto. The Drop the Mic cohost gushed about their bond while speaking to Us Weekly in April at Levi’s Coachella brunch.

“We hang out. We spend time together. He’s amazing,” she told Us. “He’s such a gentleman, it’s crazy. I honestly have never hung out with a guy that is so nice and so sweet and lovely and so normal!”

The “In My Blood” crooner and the dancer turned heads while attending the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together on Monday, May 7.

“I’m happy to walk with her, she’s amazing,” Mendes told W magazine on Tuesday, May 8, of his evening with Baldwin. “We’re really good friends. It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff … I want it to be amazing for her so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on.”

