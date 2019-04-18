Happy wife, happy life! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) praised her husband, Justin Bieber, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, April 17.

“My love. You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been,” the supermodel, 22, captioned a photo of the pop star, 25, posing in a tie-dye shirt. “Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

The A-list couple, who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 just three months after getting engaged, haven’t shied away from gushing over each other on social media.

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner wrote a heartfelt poem about his wife. “Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like I fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more,” he wrote via Instagram on April 8 alongside a sultry snapshot of Hailey in a black bra posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods greatest creation / As I fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE / It’s getting dark to [sic] dark to see / A chilling breeze embraces me / The smell of camomile fresh from the garden / My life is a movie that both of us star in.”

The “Friends” singer’s romantic gesture proves he’s committed to putting his marriage first. “Justin is extremely focused on his relationship with Hailey right now and himself. He wants to unconditionally show his love for her and to everyone,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, noting that the Justin is “trying to work on his relationship and spend as much time with Hailey as possible.”

Earlier in March, Justin revealed that he is prioritizing his relationship with the Drop the Mic cohost over his career. “I have been looking, seeking trial and error as most of us do,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted [sic] issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

Although Justin and Hailey are more in love than ever, they have yet to set a date for a second and larger wedding celebration with friends and family. “They will wait until he’s more stabilized. He’s trying to work on his issues and rebuild,” the source told Us in March. “They are in a great place and they are super close. She’s very supportive.”

