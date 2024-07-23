Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber are in a great place — and she wants her haters to know it.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she told W Magazine in a profile published on Tuesday, July 23. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Hailey, 27, has learned to “compartmentalize” the vitriol, with the help of her therapist.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” she continued. “I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Justin, 30, and Hailey tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and held a more traditional wedding ceremony one year later. She got married in her early 20s, which garnered a lot of backlash.

“I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there, ‘I think you should get married,’” she admitted. “It’s really each individual’s experience.”

While Justin and Hailey often spoke publicly about expanding their family, they waited a few years to start having kids. Hailey hid her baby bump for the first six months of her pregnancy, announcing her pregnancy in May.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” the model explained to W Magazine. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

She continued: “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Without sharing many details about the baby, Hailey admitted to undergoing a bout of morning sickness during her first trimester.

“I don’t know why they call it that because it lasts all day long; we need to change the name,” she joked, noting that her pregnancy diet has consisted of “lots of eggs, chicken and steak.”

When it comes to her food choices, she listens to “whatever the baby wants,” telling the outlet, “If the baby wants pizza one day, we’re doing pizza.”

As she gears up for first-time motherhood, Hailey recalled being “super emotional” during the beginning of her pregnancy.

“Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she said of her husband. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”