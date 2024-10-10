Hailie Jade Scott and her husband, Evan McClintock, have been going strong since 2016.

The couple met while in college at Michigan State University and announced their engagement in February 2023. They tied the knot in May 2024 after eight years of dating.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration,” Scott, who is the daughter of rapper Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim Scott, shared in an Instagram post following their wedding. “So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Nearly five months after saying “I do,” Hailie announced that she was pregnant in her father’s music video for his song “Temporary,” which was released in October 2024.

In the video, Hailie gives Eminem a Detroit Lions jersey that reads “grandpa” on the back to announce the news to her dad. The rapper appears shocked as he held sonogram photos up to the camera.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Hailie and McClintock’s relationship:

2016

The couple met at Michigan State University and started dating that same year.

October 2018

Hailie and McClintock dressed up as pirates for Halloween and shared a picture to social media.

“Treasure ☠️,” Hailie captioned a photo of the twosome.

July 2021

Hailie posted a rare selfie of her and McClintock with a sweet caption.

“I rarely share my feed, but when I do I’m happy it’s with you,” she wrote.

February 2023

Hailie announced her engagement to McClintock via social media.

“Casual weekend recap… 😭💗2.4.23 💍i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos of them popping champagne and showing off her engagement ring.

McClintock later shared that he asked Scott’s father, Eminem, for permission to marry Scott.

“I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], ‘Alright. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time,’” he said during an appearance on Scott’s “Just a Little Shady” podcast. “So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake.”

May 2024

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple tied the knot in their home state of Michigan.

October 2024

Hailie announced that her and McClintock were expecting their first child in Eminem’s “Temporary” music video — and later took to social media to share the happy news.

“Mom & Dad est. 2025,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the duo with their sonogram.

Hailie revealed later on that her friend and podcast cohost, Brittany Ednie, hid her pregnancy at her wedding in May.

“People did not know that she was pregnant,” Ednie said in an October 2024 podcast episode. “So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does. Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night.”

Hailie praised Ednie for helping her out that night.

“Brittany was taking one for the team,” Hailie said. “I never really asked you to do it. It was, like, an unspoken thing with our eyes.”