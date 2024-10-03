Eminem is going to be a grandfather, as his daughter Hailie Jade Scott is expecting her first child.

The 51-year-old rapper revealed the big news in the music video for his song “Temporary,” which was released on Thursday, October 3. One scene in the visual showed Hailie, 28, giving her dad a Detroit Lions jersey that reads “grandpa” on the back. Eminem looked shocked by the news as he held sonogram photos up to the camera.

Eminem shares Hailie with ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott. He is also the father to daughters Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22.

Thursday’s “Temporary” music video also featured footage from Hailie’s May wedding to Evan McClintock. Fans watched Eminem see his daughter in her wedding dress for the first time and got a glimpse at him walking her down the aisle. Home videos of Eminem and Hailie were also interspersed throughout the video.

Hailie and Evan were together for eight years before they tied the knot earlier this year.

“Waking up a wife this week,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing photos from the nuptials. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Hailie has been candid about her relationship with dad Eminem, even revealing earlier this year what it’s like to hear songs that he’s written about her. On an August episode of her “Just a Little Shady” podcast, Hailie got emotional when listening to “Somebody Save Me” and “Temporary” — which are just two of her dad’s recent releases.

The “Somebody Save Me” music video had just been released. The collaboration with Jelly Roll features Eminem imagining an alternate life where he didn’t give up drugs. There is an apology to Hailie within the lyrics.

“I watched it in entirety and I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” she said of the songs. “Between that and ‘Temporary’… I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially ‘Temporary.’”

“I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were,” Hailie said. “But now as like, an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened. Obviously, that’s the point of the song, but I will say like if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you and that’s how I feel about it.”