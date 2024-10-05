It’s not always easy to hide a pregnancy before you’re ready to announce the news – just ask Hailie Jade Scott!

Scott, who is the daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Anne Scott, was determined to conceal the news that she and husband Evan McClintock were expecting. On her wedding day, Scott, 28, conspired together with her friend and “Just a Little Shady” podcast co-host, Brittany Ednie, to hide the pregnancy.

“People did not know that she was pregnant,” Ednie said on the podcast episode released Friday, October 4. “So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does. Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night.”

Scott praised her podcast cohost for the lengths she went to during the wedding to help out a friend.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

“Brittany was taking one for the team,” Scott said. “I never really asked you to do it. It was, like, an unspoken thing with our eyes.”

The podcast host’s pregnancy was revealed publicly in her father’s music video for “Temporary”, which was released Thursday, October 3.

In the video, Scott gives Eminem a Detroit Lions jersey that reads “grandpa” on the back to announce the news to her dad. The rapper appears visibly shocked as he held sonogram photos up to the camera.

Elsewhere in the music clip, footage from Scott and McClintock’s nuptials also featured throughout, including of Eminem walking his daughter down the aisle.

Scott tied the knot with McClintock in May, eight years after they first began dating. The couple became engaged in 2023.

At the time, Scott took to Instagram to reveal that she and McClintock had exchanged vows, sharing photos from the big day.

“Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍,” she wrote via Instagram. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had & so much love was felt,” Scott continued. “Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍.”

Related: Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2024 Hilary Duff, Suki Waterhouse and more celebrities have been documenting their pregnancy milestones in 2024. Duff announced in December 2023 that she is expecting her third child with husband Matthew Koma. The couple share daughters Banks and Mae and Duff is the mother of son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. That same month, Duff said […]

“Temporary” was a particularly poignant song for Scott aside from it featuring her pregnancy announcement. The song was written for Scott as a message from Eminem about his inevitable death in the future. In the lyrics, the rapper urges her to move on from the loss and be happy.

In a previous “Just a Little Shady” episode, Scott revealed she “audibly sobbed” when she listened to the song.