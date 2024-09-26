Halsey shared a health update with worried fans after spending some time in hospital.

The “Ego” singer shared an Instagram video from a hospital bed, with fiancé Avan Jogia posing from another bed across the room.

“Happy Late Bi Visibility Day,” Halsey wrote via social media on Wednesday, September 25. “This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

The couple could be heard saying they “had a whole plan” for the occasion, but their plans appeared to go awry after Halsey needed medical attention.

In subsequent updates shared via X on Wednesday, Halsey wrote, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win! I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

Halsey has been candid about their health struggles through the years, most recently revealing a private two-year battle while also announcing new music on the way.

Related: Fall Music Preview: Kelsea Ballerini, Joe Jonas, Mickey Guyton and More Courtesy of Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram ; Mickey Guyton/Instagram ; Joe Jonas/Instagram This year has already seen huge releases from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX, but there’s still an entire season left — and the calendar is packed with new albums from more of music’s biggest artists. Country superstar Miranda Lambert is one of […]

“Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive,” Halsey captioned an Instagram post on June 4. “Short story long, i wrote an album.”

Several video clips accompanied the post, one of which showed Halsey saying, “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. [When] I’m 30, I’m having a rebirth.”

Halsey continued, “I’m not going to be sick. I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy. I’m just going to get to redo my 20s and 30s.”

One day later, Halsey revealed more specifics about their new conditions and prior endometriosis diagnosis.

“I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share,” Halsey wrote via Instagram on June 5. “You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

Related: Halsey and Avan Jogia's Relationship Timeline: IG Official to Engaged Halsey and Avan Jogia are no longer hiding their love. The couple is Instagram official and has no problem packing on the PDA. The duo first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 when they were photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six at […]

Halsey revealed battles with “Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” adding, “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

The Grammy nominee, who shares son Ender with ex Alev Aydin, continued, “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all … Singing and screaming my heart out.”