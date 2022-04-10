Keeping up with the Browns! Hannah Brown is gearing up to attend her brother Patrick Brown’s upcoming nuptials — to the former Bachelorette’s ex-fiancée Jed Wyatt’s former flame Haley Stevens.

“I just want my brother to be happy and yeah, they are getting married and I will be there,” the 27-year-old author said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast while promoting God Bless This Messy Journal, out April 12. “I just want to support my brother continuing to grow and if they make each other happy, I’m happy for them.”

Us confirmed in December 2021 that Patrick proposed to Stevens. The pair started dating after Stevens was linked to Wyatt when he left to film season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. (Hannah broke up with Wyatt after learning about Stevens, but he maintained that he didn’t have a “girlfriend “while shooting the show.)

Hannah was candid about her ups and downs with her brother in her November 2021 memoir. In her upcoming journal, she has prompts to help guide her readers, including a passage about family dynamics.

“You can love your family and still know that there are things that can be triggering,” the former Miss Alabama told Us. “Because we love our family, we’re not gonna say anything. Or like you said, ‘You can’t choose your family,’ but the way that we grow up is so pivotal to these patterns that we find ourselves in. [It can be helpful] if you could write in words, what your relationship is like with your mom or was like with your mom or your dad or your siblings, and then you can connect the dots of some of the patterns that you might have in your life.”

The Dancing With the Stars champ credits therapy for helping her grow too.

“The more I have gone to therapy, the more I’ve realized when I go back home, like, there’s this anxiety that I don’t understand why it’s creeping up. Like, it’s not that I don’t love my family, but in every family, things can be triggering or upsetting,” Hannah continued. “[To] be able to actually set a boundary with your family, to be able to better communicate instead of continuing to build up these walls is really helpful. And, of course, I wanted to put that in my journal because you can’t choose who your family is and what you are born into, but you can choose how to communicate and the boundaries you set and how you love one another and how you show up in your family.”

Hannah, who has been dating boyfriend Adam Woolard for over one year, concluded: “I hope that those pages in the journal can really help because we all have issues. Most of us all have some type of dysfunction in our family and that’s what makes us all unique and it’s something that can also be celebrated as well.”

