A Bachelor Nation-adjacent engagement! Jed Wyatt proposed to Hannah Brown on the Bachelorette, and though they didn’t work out, they can now celebrate a different engagement. Hannah’s brother, Patrick Brown, is set to marry Haley Stevens, who is Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend.

“12.18.21 ✨ I said YES to forever with my best friend!!✨…and it was perfect,” Stevens, 29, captioned a Sunday, December 19, Instagram snap from their romantic engagement. “💕Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉE, I love you!!!💕”

The celebratory moment took place in Mentone, Alabama, as the duo was surrounded by all of their parents. The groom-to-be’s sister, who lives in California, was not in the photos nor has publicly reacted to the news yet.

However, the God Bless This Mess author, 27, shared her approval of her sibling’s new love last month.

“I love my brother and I’m just so thankful for all the changes that he’s made in his life,” the former Bachelorette exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “Because that just really impacted the way that our family dynamic is. Both of us have kind of gone on our own journey of healing.”

She continued, “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with, but I love him and want him to be happy.”

At the time, the former Dancing With the Stars champ gushed over brother, noting that they were the first in their family to seek therapy amid their respective struggles, telling Us, “That’s really cool, and I’m really proud of him for that.”

The former Miss Alabama — who’s currently dating Adam Woolard — was previously engaged to the country singer, 27, after he proposed during the 2019 finale of the ABC reality TV series. However, the duo split amid allegations that Wyatt was already dating Stevens. While Wyatt — who’s since moved on with Ellen Decker — continually asserted that he was single when he joined the show, Stevens later shared alleged text messages, in which the Nashville resident said “I love you” to her shortly before filming began.

Earlier this year, Stevens was first linked with the younger brother of the Bachelorette season 15 star after they posed together in social media snaps.

“Ready to celebrate you this weekend … Bud,” Patrick wrote via Instagram Story in February, adding winking and kissing emojis. He also included Ashley McBryde’s song “American Scandal” and lyrics to the track, such as, “Don’t tell me the world couldn’t handle a good old-fashioned American scandal / Hold me baby.”

Stevens, for her part, replied, “Can’t Wait Bro.”