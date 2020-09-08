Getting serious! Jed Wyatt is taking a big step in his relationship with girlfriend Ellen Decker.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 26, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 6, to announce the couple’s plans to move in together. He celebrated the milestone with a sweet photo of the duo, where they were pictured holding each other as they smiled from ear to ear.

“Excited to begin this new chapter with you in our own place and space,” he wrote via Instagram. “May it be filled with spicy margaritas, sweaty workout clothes, and many, many memories. Now, let’s get some new furniture for Bo to chew on! ♥️ ♥️ .”

Decker, 25, commented beneath Wyatt’s update, writing: “Couldn’t be more excited, I love you 😘 .”

Days earlier, the fitness trainer posted several photos of the twosome over the course of their romance and said she loves “doing life” with Wyatt. Decker also noted that the pair have “been so MIA the past week moving everything into our own apartment” and teased that her followers should “stay tuned for pictures” of their new place.

Wyatt went Instagram official with the Miami-based model shortly after Thanksgiving last November. At the time, he thanked a pal for “introducing me to the only person to make me smile more than riding a jet ski.” Decker, meanwhile, shared a selfie of the pair and noted how she was “extra thankful this year.”

Earlier this year, Wyatt exclusively told Us Weekly how the pair’s relationship has been tested while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This has been a good test for our relationship since we are used to distance,” he explained in April. “It’s been so nice to wake up to her every day and has made me even more excited for our future.”

Wyatt continued, “She’s just so amazing, and I probably annoy her with how often I just want to smooch her face off. We definitely have come together more, and I’m thankful for that.”

Before finding love with Decker, the “Risk” crooner competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. He proposed to the 25-year-old pageant queen, but their engagement ended when Brown learned that Wyatt entered the competition while secretly still in a relationship with his now-ex, Haley Stevens.

Stevens exclusively told Us in July 2019 that she was “embarrassed” that she allowed herself to “be on the back burner” as Wyatt allegedly put their romance on hold to be on The Bachelorette.

