No one in Bachelor Nation saw this one coming. Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick Brown, was spotted hanging out with Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens … yes, the one he was supposedly dating while filming The Bachelorette.

The younger brother of the season 15 Bachelorette took to Instagram on Thursday, February 18, to share a selfie with Stevens.

“Ready to celebrate you this weekend … Bud,” Patrick wrote, adding winking and kissing emojis. He also included Ashley McBryde’s song “American Scandal” and lyrics to the track, including, “Don’t tell me the world couldn’t handle a good old-fashioned American scandal / Hold me baby.”

Stevens reposted the photo, writing, “Can’t Wait Bro.”

Back in 2019, Hannah accepted a proposal from Wyatt during the finale of The Bachelorette. Their engagement was short-lived, however, as the former Miss Alabama broke things off amid allegations that the aspiring country singer was also dating Stevens.

“As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie,” Stevens told Us Weekly at the time, claiming she and Wyatt agreed to be together when he returned home from filming. “In hindsight, I’m embarrassed that I let myself be on the back burner that way. I’m still a strong, independent woman. I look back now and I’m like, ‘Why did you do that, Haley? Why did I not just walk away?’ But when you’re in the thick of it, it seems you’re doing the right thing for the person that you love.”

Wyatt, for his part, has maintained that he had never “cheated” on Hannah or Stevens.

“I was highly manipulated [by producers],” he claimed via Instagram Stories last month after Dylan Barbour suggested Wyatt was the most “screwed” cast member on their season. “[I was] deeply mentally affected from the show.”

Us confirmed in November 2019 that Wyatt started seeing current girlfriend Ellen Decker.

Hannah, who recently made her relationship with model Adam Woolard Instagram official, has thrown subtle shade at Wyatt over the years. While she has yet to publicly react to her brother spending time with Stevens, the former pageant queen supported Patrick last year after he overdosed on March 1, 2020.

“I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone. I am not posting this for pity or [whatnot] but to thank everyone who has checked up on me,” Patrick wrote via Instagram at the time. “Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up,” he captioned a photo, tagging a rehab facility in Texas as his location. “I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart. This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here!”