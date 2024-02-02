Harry Connick Jr. has broken his silence after his father, Harry Connick Sr., died at the age of 97.

“Thanks to everyone for the posts, messages, thoughts and prayers. Knowing y’all took the time to think of me and my family meant the world to me,” Connick Jr., 56, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 1. “I will miss him dearly, but I know he is at peace and with God now. I am deeply grateful and my heart is full ❤️.”

Connick Jr. also uploaded a video message to his followers, further expressing his gratitude for the support.

“Some of you may have heard that my dad died last week,” the musician said. “And, as you can imagine, I’m heartbroken. My dad was my best friend and my hero, and even though he was 97 years old, it’s still hard to believe that he’s gone.”

Connick Jr. continued: “What really helped was hearing from all of y’all. I got so many posts, I haven’t had a chance to go through them all, but just knowing that y’all care and that you took the time to reach out and express your condolences to me and my family was so helpful and uplifting. I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thanks and I love y’all so much. My dad loved you and I’m just so appreciative of all the love.”

News broke on January 25 that Connick Sr. had died peacefully. The longtime New Orleans district attorney is survived by his wife, Londa Connick, children Suzanna Connick and Connick Jr. and multiple grandchildren. (Connick Jr. shares three daughters with wife Jill Goodacre.)

Connick Jr. has long been close to his father, even telling Us Weekly in 2016 how much time they spent together.

“I idolize my father, Joseph Harry Fowler Connick. He’s 90,” Connick Jr. told Us exclusively in September 2016. “I talk to him at least once or twice a day.”

Connick Jr. also shared several of the lessons he learned from his dad with Goodacre, 59.

“I married my best friend and I married a woman who I look up to infinitely,” Connick Jr. later told Us in December 2019. “We have the same values, so it’s easy for us to try and impart those on our children.”

The actor and Goodacre wed in 1994 after four years together. They share daughters Georgia, Sara Kate and Charlotte.