



Nope, not yet! Heather Rae Young has already met boyfriend Tarek El Moussa’s children and parents, but there’s one person she’s yet to cross paths with — his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

“You know, I have not met her,” the Selling Sunset star, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tarek and I are still new and I think, you know, when the time is right and he feels comfortable and I feel comfortable, [we’ll meet.]”

Young went on to note that she thinks it “would be a good idea” that she and Anstead, 36, get to know each other, but she’s going to “leave that decision up to” the Christina on the Coast star and El Moussa, 38.

“They have a great relationship [and] friendship for the kids,” Young explained of the former couple and their daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. She also revealed if she’d be open to double dating with Anstead and her husband, Ant Anstead. “I’m all about making new friends and I think it would be fun [to get to know them.]” Young dished. “It’d be, like, a big, happy family.”

As for El Moussa and Christina continuing to work together on HGTV’s Flip or Flop following their divorce, Young dished: “We’re both very supportive of each other’s careers and really understanding of what real estate involves and also being on TV.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that El Moussa and Young are dating after they were spotted locking lips on his boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California.

Less than two weeks later, El Moussa gushed over his new leading lady during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it,” he said earlier this month. “And she’s just a superstar. She’s, like, the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

Christina and Ant, meanwhile, wed in December 2018, and are expecting their first child — a baby boy — this fall.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

