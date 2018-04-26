Not everyone is a fan of Kim Kardashian’s vision for her new perfume. The reality star received backlash from social media users for posing nude for her upcoming fragrance bottle.

Kardashian, 37, shared a photo of herself lounging nude on a table on Thursday, April 26, on Instagram and haters were quick to comment on the makeup mogul’s pic.

“Geez put some clothes on by now I’m pretty sure everyone know exactly what you look like!! Smh!!” one user wrote.

“Funny how clean your body looks after having two kids. Photoshop or plastic surgery?” another person wrote. (Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are parents of daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and 3-month-old daughter Chicago. The couple welcomed Chi via surrogate after Kardashian struggled with preeclampsia during her first two pregnancies.)

“Someone please tell her that she may be stunning but there’s a limit and her fanny is out,” another user wrote.

A fan was also puzzled about the intent behind Kardashian’s photos, writing, “I’m so confused on what she is promoting.”

Kardashian did, however, receive some positive comments from social media users amid the backlash.

“Those of you who are shaming her in the comments, may I remind you that this was from a PHOTOSHOOT? And plus, if you don’t like what you see why waste time writing something hateful?” one fan wrote in the comments. “Stop attempting to belittle other women and their bodies. Jeez.”

Other users called the Selfish author “beautiful” and wrote “body goals.”

Kardashian began teasing the new KKW Body scent on social media on Tuesday, April 24, and revealed on Wednesday, April 25, that she had a mold of her body made to shape the perfume bottle.

In addition to her perfume bottle promotion, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has recently been using social media to defend West amid reports that his behavior has been erratic: “To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary … He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair,” she wrote on Wednesday. “He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!