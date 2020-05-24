A proud Playmate! Heather Rae Young is best known as a real estate agent on the Netflix series Selling Sunset but she made her entertainment industry debut posing nude for Playboy— a career choice that she doesn’t regret.

“It was an amazing experience,” Young, 32, told Playboy in a May interview about being the publication’s Miss February in 2010. “I would never take it back. I believe everything happens for a reason. I really, truly do. If I hadn’t posed for Playboy, I wouldn’t have met the people who led me to where I am now.”

She added, “Meeting fans as a Playmate prepped me for the fans I have now, from the show. I talk to everyone. I take photos with everyone. It has changed my life.”

The reality star later decided to change her career path from model to real estate agent. Although she had to learn everything about a new industry, Young was up for the challenge.

“I studied my ass off, I passed the test and then within my first three months of doing real estate, I sold a $7.2 million house and a $1.5 million condo,” she recalled.

In 2014, the California native joined the Oppenheim Group, where Selling Sunset has chronicled the drama of the company’s elite real estate agents for two seasons since its premiere in 2019.

Young shared that it can be difficult working in real estate as a woman with Playboy on her resume. She noted that she’s been challenged by men’s preconceived notions about her in the past.

“Some people judge me right away,” Young said. “Like, men expect me to be a little Barbie doll and be stupid. Men will meet me and say, ‘Wow, you’re actually smart.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, what did you think? Because I’m a Playmate, or a model, or a woman, I can’t be smart as well?’ All the Playmates I’ve ever met have so much going on. We’re not slutty like people think.”

The Netflix personality has not only made strides in her professional life but has found success in her personal life. Young began dating HGTV star Tarek El Moussa in July 2019. Nine months later, the couple took the next step and moved in together.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 38, told Us Weekly in March that he believes their relationship is headed for marriage.

“That is definitely in the future, and right now we’re taking it one day at a time,” he explained. “But everything’s going amazing.”

El Moussa was previously married to Christina Anstead from 2009 until their separation in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in August 2019. The pair share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4.