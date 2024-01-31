Heidi Klum Recalls Awkward Moment Meeting Joaquin Phoenix

Heidi Klum had the most “awkward” moment meeting Joaquin Phoenix.

“I’m obsessed with Joaquin. I love my husband but Joaquin Phoenix, close second,” Klum, 50, revealed during the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I met him and I couldn’t get a word out.”

It’s unclear exactly where they crossed paths, but Klum made it clear that the interaction was totally out of character for her.

“I’m not very shy,” she continued. “I couldn’t find the tongue. It was going everywhere, and he was just standing there.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have Gotten Starstruck Meeting Fellow A-Listers Celebrities, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Brad Pitt and more are just like Us when it comes to meeting their idols — and other famous stars. Gyllenhaal recalled being starstruck when he met Pitt on the set of The Good Girl in the early 2000s. “I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the […]

Klum “never” saw the actor again. “That was awkward because … I was a little dumbfounded,” she concluded.

The “close second” to Phoenix that Klum mentioned is her husband, Tom Kaulitz, whom she married in 2019.

“I have a German husband,” she said on the podcast episode, during a discussion surrounding “German sausages.” Initially, the conversation was about food, but it quickly turned sexual when Klum joked that she’s had “many different sausages” over the years.

“But I ended up with a German one,” she continued. “The German sausages, what can I say.”

Klum and Kaulitz, 34, were first spotted together in March 2018 when photographers caught them making out. He proposed by December of that same year and they got married during two separate ceremonies, both taking place in 2019.

When they wed, Kaulitz became a stepdad to Klum’s four kids. She shares daughter Leni, 19, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore and Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal. (Klum and Seal were married from 2005 to 2014.)

Related: Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Complete Relationship Timeline Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz haven’t shied away from PDA since first sparking their romance. The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party. Klum’s romance with Kaulitz quickly heated up, and he popped the question in December 2018. […]

“[Tom’s] amazing,” Klum exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022 of her husband. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”

Klum also offered insight into her past relationships during Wednesday’s “Call Her Daddy” episode, revealing what she looks for in a romantic partner.

“Look at my past, I don’t have a type. I’ve been with someone bald, really old, long hair, skinny,” the model stated. “Their personalities have also been very, very different. At the end of the day, you want someone who you feel comfortable with. … Someone who makes you feel great and sees you also. And continues to see you.”