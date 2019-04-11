What rift? Heidi Montag supported husband Spencer Pratt’s mom, Janet Pratt, amid Montag’s feud with sister-in-law Stephanie Pratt.

Spencer, 35, and Heidi, 32, appeared on the Wednesday, April 9, episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry with Janet to channel her late mother. The “Blackout” singer embraced her mother-in-law and wrapped her arm around her while she teared up.

The episode came out just days after Stephanie, 32, claimed that the “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast hosts have caused tension with the Pratt family. The Made in Chelsea alum accused Heidi of “using her parents’ money” and isolating her son with Spencer, 18-month-old Gunner, from Janet and her husband.

“My brother was cut out of the will because of how horrific he is as a human,” the Made in Reality author alleged before writing Heidi off as a “gold digger” with cruel intentions. “No one knows the real Heidi. Before [The Hills: New Beginnings], my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said, ‘We will not let this ruin our family again.”

Stephanie added that she’s “not protecting” Heidi and Spencer anymore and she is totally “done” with them: “You have to put on your own oxygen mask before you can put on someone else’s. … That’s what I’m doing right now. If my mom can’t handle this, that’s her issue. I cannot help her.”

Heidi and Spencer clapped back at the jewelry designer on the Monday, April 8, episode of their podcast. “It’s been a really hard week for me. I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member and that was very challenging and heartbreaking. I feel like there were some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren’t even true,” the Laguna Beach alum said, adding that people often target her because they mistake her “kindness for weakness.”

She continued: “You have to have boundaries. Family, not family, friends — I don’t want my children to think it is OK to let themselves be treated a certain way and have people say certain things about them. There’s no way I’m not standing up for myself and my family.”

Spencer also defended his wife of almost 11 years during the episode, saying, “If you think you’re gonna walk on my sweet angel, Heidi, you have something coming your way.”

