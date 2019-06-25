Talk about new beginnings! A year and a half after welcoming her first child with husband Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag is ready for the couple’s second child.

“I was thinking we should start trying for another baby,” Montag, 32, says in a Speidi-centric promo for The Hills: New Beginnings, MTV’s revival of its 2000s-era reality show The Hills.

Pratt’s reaction? “Whoa!”

Having apparently recovered from his shock, the 35-year-old raved about his wife of 10 years on Monday, June 24, as he posted the promo to Instagram. “Baby we a power couple, was made for each other,” he wrote in his caption. “They be trying to hate on us but they that know they love us, me and you together baby we compliment each other.”

As viewers saw in The Hills season 4, Montag and Pratt eloped to Mexico in November 2008 before exchanging vows in a wedding ceremony five months later. “It is a privilege to be married to Spencer Pratt,” Heidi says in the New Beginnings promo.

The couple’s son, Gunner Stone, entered their lives in October 2017, and as Montag posted the same promo to Instagram, she noted that the new show, which debuts on Monday, June 24, marks the 20-month-old’s reality TV debut.

“When we started filming [The Hills: New Beginnings], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent,” Pratt exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I’m sure some would say extreme, but to me, it was just being a super mom.”

He continued: “She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point. That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [weren’t] for The Hills, I don’t know if she would have ever left Gunner’s side.”

The Hills: New Beginnings — also starring Audrina Patridge, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee — premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!