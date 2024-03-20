Heidi Montag can’t help but gush over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

“I think Travis is the one for her,” Montag, 37, shares exclusively in the latest Us Weekly cover story, referring to Swift, 34. “I don’t know, and I haven’t talked to her people or anything like that, but it seems like they’re a match made in heaven, so I hope so.”

Montag adds that the pair’s romance “seems like the perfect time and place.” She notes that Swift and NFL player, 34, “have such powerful individual worlds and together it just seems like the perfect combination.”

“They look really happy together and really fun,” Montag says. “And it’s so fun to watch her at the games and be really immersed in his family and hers too.”

Since Swift began dating the Chiefs tight end during summer 2023, broadcasters have frequently panned to her real-time reactions during games. Fans have also watched Swift and Kelce’s families interact, with the groups bonding during the 2024 Super Bowl.

“They’re both such family-oriented people and really close to their parents and families that it seems like a really good merging of the two families,” Montag notes.

As for whether Montag thinks Swift and Kelce will take the next step in their relationship, she has a lot of hope. “I could see them easily with three kids, two kids. They’re both very mobile for their jobs, so they could live anywhere they wanted and continue to travel and have family to help them,” she says.

While noting that she’s “not super close friends” with the “Cruel Summer” singer, Montag adds that she does “love her.”

“We’ve met her several times and she’s been nothing but so gracious and down to earth and funny and nice,” Montag says, referring to her and her husband, Spencer Pratt. Montag adds that the pair initially met the “Karma” singer while Swift was “on the rise” and dating Taylor Lautner.

“Spencer really supported the Reputation album and loved it and was one of the only people publicly who was really backing Taylor,” Montag explains, adding that Pratt’s Snapchat was getting 20 million views at the time.

“He continued to really support her,” Montag says, noting that at the time Swift was involved in drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. “That was just a really challenging time. So he stepped up for her publicly and was just saying how much he loved her.”

Swift’s rocky relationship with West, 46, began in 2009 when the rapper infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. She also was engaged in a social media feud with Kardashian, 43, after the reality star released snippets of a phone call between Swift and West discussing lyrics to his song “Famous.”

Swift later invited Montag and Pratt, 40, backstage before a concert and met their son Gunner, 6. (Montag and Pratt also share son Ryker, whom they welcomed in November 2022.)

“We’re like, ‘Do you need to get on stage? I think you’re supposed to be on in a minute or so,’” Montag recalls. “She had all the time in the world for us, and she is so incredibly classy and smart and nice.”

Ever since then, Swift has sent Spencer cardigans and scarves, which Montag says she wears “on his behalf.”

Montag, who released her first album titled Superficial in 2010, notes that Swift “would always be No. 1” on her list of dream collaborators. She adds, “If you’re dreaming big, we’ll go big.”

