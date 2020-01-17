Under pressure. Nolan Gould hasn’t decided on the perfect wedding gift for his Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland and her fiancé, Wells Adams, but he has one simple solution as a backup — a gift card.

“Oh, I’m the worst gift [giver] ever,” the 21-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly recently at the ABC Winter Television Critics’ Association winter press tour. “Like, I’m gonna find out what she likes and get her gift card. Please tell me she has a registry.”

Gould recalled one instance where his gift-giving skills fell short compared to his fellow castmates at their “schoolroom Christmas party” on the set of Modern Family.

“So obviously we’ve all graduated, but Jeremy [Maguire] and Aubrey [Anderson] are still in school on set, and so we have a Christmas party every day and we hand out gifts,” he explained. “Ariel [Winter] always knows that because she’s generous and thoughtful, and I drove around the night before buying people gift cards.”

He added that he “bought her [Winter] a gift card to a grocery store. And I bought everyone else, like, Amazon gift cards. I didn’t write letters to them and put them in envelopes. I just started passing them out.”

The Friends With Benefits star quipped that Hyland, 29, probably “doesn’t want anything” from him because he’s not the best at gifts, but he is considering giving her “something handmade.”

Adams, 35, popped the question to Hyland on the beach in Fiji after more than two years of dating in July 2019. Gould told Us in September 2019 that he was also vacationing in Fiji at the same time the Geek Charming star got engaged.

“Yeah, it’s pretty crazy, because we were in Fiji at the same time,” Gould said. “We were both unaware because I wasn’t on the internet. I was scuba diving the entire time, and I found out once I got home that she had got engaged in Fiji.”

He jokingly added: “I was like, ‘That’s a shame. She went to Fiji and got a wedding ring and I went to Fiji and just got massive sunburns all over my body.’”

Modern Family‘s final season airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta