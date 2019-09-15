Will Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding be a Modern Family affair? Costar Nolan Gould opened up exclusively to Us Weekly at the L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade culinary event on Saturday, September 14, and dished on if he’ll be involved in the couple’s big day.

“Oh, it’s so exciting. Yeah, it’s pretty crazy, because we were in Fiji at the same time,” the Friends With Benefits actor, 20, told Us of the tropical location where the oceanfront proposal happened in July. “We were both unaware because I wasn’t on the internet. I was scuba diving the entire time, and I found out once I got home that she had got engaged in Fiji.”

Gould joked: “I was like, ‘That’s a shame. She went to Fiji and got a wedding ring and I went to Fiji and just got massive sunburns all over my body.’”

As for if he and the other members of the hit ABC sitcom will be attending Hyland, 28, and the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender’s wedding, Gould told Us he has “no idea” yet.

“I think it’s still a way off from that. I know they’re just, like, starting to even think about the details of the wedding and dates and stuff like that,” he said. “But, of course, if she gives us a spot, we’d love to be a part of it.”

Gould added that he’ll likely give the couple a “gift card to like Pottery Barn” because he’s a “terrible gift-giver.” (Hyland and Gould have starred as onscreen siblings Haley and Luke Dunphy on Modern Family since 2009. The two are currently filming the 11th and final season of the series.)

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement in July after nearly two years of dating. More recently, the Wedding Year actress opened up to Us about the part of the life-changing event she’s most looking forward to.

“I think the marriage part of it … I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” she told Us on September 12 at the premiere of her new movie, adding that her decision about a dress for the occasion is “still very much up in the air.”

