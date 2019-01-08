A family affair! Wells Adams is confident that he and his girlfriend of more than a year, Sarah Hyland, will tie the knot eventually, and he already has specific details of the wedding planned.

The Bachelorette alum, 34, admitted to Us Weekly on Friday, January 4, that he thinks a “woman decides” the event’s theme, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about the moment he says “I do” to the Modern Family star, 28.

“What’s my vision? I want our dogs to be involved in the ceremony,” he told Us while promoting the “Pratt Cast” podcast, which premiered on Monday, January 7, with Stephanie Pratt. “That’s gonna be important.”

When Hyland and Adams moved in together in August after nearly a year of dating, their pets were forced to adapt to their new blended family. “There’s a little bit of, like, a power struggle with [my dog] Boo and [Adams’ dog] Carl, ‘cause they’re both big dogs,” the Wedding Year actress revealed to Us a few weeks after she and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender started living together in her Los Angeles home. Hyland also has a malitpoo named Barkley.

She continued, “But, like, Boo is more of a predominantly alpha personality, whereas Carl’s just an alpha-size dog. But they’re having so much fun playing and it’s really amazing to see Boo finally get to play with a dog his size.”

A month prior, Adams admitted he was “concerned” about how the animals would get along. “Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog, Boo, sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? [Our bed is] not big enough!” he said during an episode of the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast with Brandi Cyrus.

The couple recently sparked engagement rumors after Hyland was seen wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring during their New Year’s vacation, but the jewelry ended up being fake. “She just had a bunch of Claire’s rings on when we went to Mexico,” Adams later clarified, adding that while they don’t have plans to get married right now, “it’s definitely going to happen.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!