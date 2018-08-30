Ruff-housing away! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ dogs are still adapting to their new living situation.

Hyland, 27, who made room for Adams, 34, when he moved into there L.A. home earlier this month, dished on shacking up with her beau and their pups during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“The dogs are amazing. There’s a little bit of, like, a power struggle with [my dog] Boo and [Adams’ dog] Carl ‘cause they’re both big dogs,” the Modern Family star told Us on Tuesday, August 28, at Variety’s Annual Power of Young Hollywood event sponsored by H&M. “But, like, Boo is more of a predominantly alpha personality, whereas Carl’s just an alpha-size dog. But they’re having so much fun playing and it’s really amazing to see Boo finally get to play with a dog his size.”

Adams shared a similar sentiment about the canines on a July episode of his podcast with Brandi Cyrus, “Your Favorite Thing.”

“I’m most concerned about my dogs and her dogs. Truly a blended family,” he teased. “Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? [Our bed is] not big enough!”

Despite the Bachelor in Paradise bartender and the Geek Charming actress’ concerns, their furry family members seem to be getting along pawsomely. The couple frequently take to social media to share snapshots of the dogs hanging out.

Otherwise, all is well for Adams and Hyland as they start a new chapter of their relationship. “I think it’s brought us closer,” she raved. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s a good thing that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”

