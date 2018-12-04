Approved by the family! Hilaria Baldwin couldn’t help but gush about niece Hailey Baldwin’s relationship with new husband Justin Bieber.

“You know what. We love Hailey so much and he’s very very sweet,” Hilaria, 34, told Us exclusively of Jailey’s romance at the Carbon38 Om For A Cause event, which benefitted Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that empowers and inspires girls and young women, on Monday, December 3 in New York City. “We got to see them this summer and we’re just happy that they’re happy. I mean, welcome to the family.”

As for the fitness guru’s children, Carmen 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 6 months, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin, they “don’t understand” what it means to have an aunt and uncle who make up one of the biggest couples in Hollywood. In fact, they don’t really understand that they were born into a famous family at all!

She explained, “They don’t even understand really what their dad does very well. So it’s like … Carmen, the other day, said to me, ‘Mommy, I have something amazing to tell you.’ She’s like, ‘Do you know that we’re really famous?’ I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘Yeah … we’re all really famous.’ I said, ‘How do you know that?’ And she said, ‘Well, my friend in school, she said that her parents have a book of me and a book of our family.’ And I was like, ‘That’s weird, a book?’ And then I realized she was talking about a magazine.”

While Hilaria and Alec have a large family, she is leaving it up to the singer, 24, and model, 22, to decide if they want lots of kids, too.

“I don’t know, do whatever they want. Just be happy. I don’t know. Whatever they want to do,” she said. “Having a family is wonderful and that’s something that’s right for them. And if they want to wait, do that and enjoy each other.”

An insider told Us in November that the newlyweds are already thinking about having children.

The source revealed, “They’re very much in love. They get along so well. They want to start a family soon.”

Hailey told Vogue Arabia later that month that kids are definitely “a closer reality” now that she’s married, but the couple doesn’t have specific plans to have children “any time soon.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!