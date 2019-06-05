There’s no hiding that smile! Hilary Duff raved about her upcoming wedding to Matthew Koma on Instagram as she hit the one-month anniversary of his proposal.

“Cheesy IM GETTING MARRIED As of one month ago post!” the Younger actress, 31, wrote on Tuesday, June 4, as she posted a photo of herself beaming and showing off her large diamond ring.

Koma, 32, made a witty comment on the post, writing, “I’m allergic to cheese though babe,” and adding a heart emoji.

On his own Instagram, the music producer shared a photo from his proposal. “She said yes a month ago, and she hasn’t taken it back yet so I think we’re good?” he wrote in his post on Tuesday.

The couple announced their engagement in May with a series of romantic Instagram snaps. “He asked me to be his wife,” Duff wrote in her post.

“I asked my best friend to marry me,” Koma wrote in his, while his new fiancée commented to say, “Thanks for the promotion babe.”

Duff and Koma got to know each other in 2015 while working on her album Breathe In Breathe Out. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

By late 2016, the duo were dating, and though they separated the following March, they eventually reunited and had a child together, welcoming daughter Banks, now 7 months old, in October 2018.

“I think [if] you have history and a past with someone and love — and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then it can always work out again,” the Lizzie McGuire alum said on The Talk in December 2017.

Duff was previously married to Mike Comrie and shares son Luca, 7, with the former NHL star.

