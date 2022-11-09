Hilary Duff Reveals Multiple Family Health Scares In Recent Weeks

Too much at once. Hilary Duff revealed that she and her family had all recently come down with multiple illnesses, including “COVID, RSV, parainfluenza” and more.

“Hi, everyone! I haven’t been on in a minute,” the How I Met Your Father star, 35, told her 23 million Instagram followers via her Story on Tuesday, November 8. ”That’s because my whole family has had COVID, hand, foot [and] mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu. We had it all.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum — who shares son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae James, 20 months, with husband Matthew Koma, expressed her frustration by yelling an exasperated “Aaahhhh!” into the camera. Duff also acknowledged that she and her brood aren’t the only ones handling the various illnesses going around. “I’m sure every single family is dealing with this right now,” she added. “‘Tis the season.”

Per the CDC, there has been a surge of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus infection, which typically affects infants and the elderly) over the past few months. As COVID-19 cases are still rampant in the U.S., the CDC also reports that “there are early increases [of the flu] happening in most of the country.” Additionally, Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is “very contagious,” the CDC notes, and is most commonly found in children under 5 (though it can easily spread to parents and other adults). Fortunately, the disease — categorized by its skin rashes and sores — is “usually not serious.”

Prior to her health update, Duff broke her social media silence on Saturday, November 5, to address the death of ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter, whom she dated from 2000 to 2003.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the Disney Channel alum wrote via Instagram. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

The “I Want Candy” singer was found dead at his California residence on Saturday, his rep confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. Though an official cause of death has yet to be released, the “Aaron’s Party” artist had openly struggled with his mental health and substance abuse over the years. Per TMZ, the police found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene. Carter, who shared 12-month-old son Prince with ex Melanie Martin, revealed he had a huffing addiction during a 2019 appearance on The Doctors.