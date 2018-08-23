Pregnant Hilary Duff was scrolling through Net-a-Porter on Wednesday, August 22, when a pair of $525 Miu Miu earrings caught her boyfriend Matthew Koma’s eye.

“Matt asked me if these earrings are a toothbrush with speakers,” quips Duff on Instagram Story.

Replies the 31-year-old songwriter: “They are!” As the Younger actress, 30, zooms in on the stunning crystal-studded clip-ons she makes it clear she doesn’t agree with Koma, laughing, “How on earth!?”

Duff announced in June that she and Koma are expecting their first child together — a baby girl. The Lizzie McGuire alum shares son, Luca, 6, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

On Wednesday, the expectant star star shared a selfie a makeup-free selfie of herself in a short, sheer white night gown. In the snap, one hand cradles her baby bump.

The singer continues to adjust to her changing shape. “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” she began in a July Instagram post, in which she is seen in a bikini. “Man . . . pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all the mamas who it look effortless . . . this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

Duff noted that it is “lovely to have a little life inside” but she is struggling with the physical changes. “Sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” she wrote. “Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS.”

Duff and Koma, who collaborated for her 2015 alum Breathe In. Breathe Out. began dating in January 2017. They split in March 2017 but reconciled soon after.

