Matthew Koma had a predictably hilarious take on welcoming baby No. 3 with wife Hilary Duff.

“My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24,” Koma, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 7, alongside several photos from Duff’s home birth. “She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward.”

Duff, 36, who also shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3, with Koma and son Luca, 12, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, also announced Townes’ arrival via Instagram.

“Townes Meadow Bair 🧸, now we know why she made us wait so long … She was perfecting those Cheeks!” the actress wrote on Tuesday. “I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Related: Hilary Duff's Family Photo Album With 4 Kids Hilary Duff has welcomed four children with Mike Comrie and Matthew Koma over the years. The actress became a mom in March 2012 when she gave birth to her and then-husband Comrie’s son, Luca. Duff and the former professional ice hockey player separated in 2014, nearly four years after their California wedding. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, […]

Duff and Koma, who tied the knot in 2019, have decided that Townes will be the final addition to their family. In March, Koma documented his experience getting a vasectomy.

“Vasectomy fit check,” he wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a photo of himself rocking a red Budweiser shirt with a matching trucker hat and high-waisted shorts.

In a subsequent clip, the musician asked the doctor seemingly examining him, “Have you ever worked on anything this small before?” The doctor replied, “No, it’s actually not small.”

Koma ultimately concluded that the procedure was “honestly not bad at all” and said he would “10/10 recommend” it.

Related: Celebs Talk About Getting Vasectomies Brie Bella, Mike Caussin and more celebrities have detailed their decisions to get vasectomies or have their tubes tied. The Total Bellas star’s fallopian tubes were cut in October 2020, two months after her and Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy’s birth. “This mama ain’t having any more babies,” the former professional wrestler told Nikki Bella during […]

Joking about his baby’s paternity and his vasectomy journey are par for the course for Koma, whose online humor often involves lovingly trolling Duff. In February, he wished his wife a happy Valentine’s Day by sharing several beach photos of Duff with other men, some of whom were exes and some of whom were costars.

“This Valentine’s Day I’d like to thank all the brave men who’ve saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years. You don’t go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday. 🧡,” he captioned the post, which included a shot of Duff and ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh and a screenshot from her “Chasing the Sun” music video.

“You are truly ill. Matthew,” Duff commented.

Related: Matthew Koma's Best Trolling Moments: Impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow, More Can’t help himself! Matthew Koma has earned a reputation as a troll over the years, getting laughs at the expense of other celebrities. The songwriter — who has been married to Hilary Duff since 2019 — revealed in April 2023 that his jokester ways had led to a permanent ban from Twitter. “Goodbye Twitter: The […]

Despite his mischievous sense of humor, Koma can also be sincere.

“Watching my babe is a masterclass in what it takes to be a superhero,” he captioned an April Instagram photo of himself and a pregnant Duff. “Home stretch @hilaryduff I love you beyond. thank you for doing this, again, for our family all while keeping tabs on the rest of us and our asshole dogs.”

Duff showed her appreciation in the comments section, writing, “My guy. You made me misty 😭.”