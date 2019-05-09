No hard feelings! Amy Schumer’s ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch has nothing but sweet things to say about his former flame becoming a mom.

“I’m really happy for them!” he told Life & Style of Schumer, 37, and husband Chris Fischer. “I think Amy will be a great mother, and although I don’t know Chris, I’m sure he’s a great guy.”

He added, “I wish them the best, nothing but love.”

The I Feel Pretty star and the furniture maker called it quits on their one-year relationship in May 2017.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer’s rep told Us Weekly at the time.

The duo remained on good terms, however: Schumer even thanked Hanisch for crafting her new patio furniture in September 2017. “Thank you @benhanisch @frehr we are loving it @lastworkshop,” she captioned an Instagram shot of herself testing out a new swing in a pair of cheeseburger PJs.

The comedian moved on with the chef, 39, in November. They tied the knot with a surprise wedding ceremony in February 2018.

One day after their wedding, Hanisch showed off his new lady, Janine Doherty, on Instagram. “I am one lucky guy,” he wrote in a now-deleted post.

Schumer and Fischer welcomed their first child together, son Gene, on Monday, May 6.

The Snatched star had a difficult pregnancy due to hyperemesis — or severe morning sickness, but according to pal Bridget Everett, she was made for motherhood.

“She’s, like, 10 years younger than me, but she’s always been so nurturing toward me,” Everett, 46, told Us exclusively in February. “Her personality is to take care of those around her, and she does with very little fanfare. She’s always helping people out, and I think she’s made for this.”

