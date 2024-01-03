Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay will address her divorce from husband Bryan Abasolo in her own time, according to pal Justin Sylvester.

“She’s taking it day by day,” Sylvester, 37, shared on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, January 3. “I talked to her this morning. She’s just trying to pick up the pieces. She’s in survival mode.”

Sylvester added that “the weird thing” about the situation is that Lindsay, 38, is “super private” about her personal life, noting that it was “kind of telling” that Abasolo, 43, was the first one to speak out about their split.

“But if everybody just gives her privacy right now, I know that when she’s ready to talk, she will have a lot to say,” Sylvester said.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, January 2, that Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay after four years of marriage, listing Sunday, December 31, as their date of separation in his court docs. Lindsay gave Abasolo her final rose during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, and the pair exchanged vows in March 2019.

Shortly after news broke of the pair’s divorce, Abasolo shed light on the split in a statement posted via Instagram.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” Abasolo wrote. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Abasolo referred to himself as a “family man” and noted that his parents “have been married forever,” so the decision to file for divorce did not come lightly.

“Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.”

At the end of his message, Abasolo asked for privacy as he and his family “figure out” their next steps.

While the couple’s split sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation, Lindsay and Abasolo had been candid through the years about their relationship struggles.

As she rang in the new year, Lindsay hinted at her difficult 2023 in the caption of an Instagram video. “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024. 💛,” she wrote days before Abasolo filed to end their marriage.

Lindsay previously gave listeners insight into her relationship during a December 2023 episode of “Viall Files,” noting that she and Abasolo had “totally different lives.”

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” she explained. “You know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there.”