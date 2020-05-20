How Drew Barrymore Celebrated National Love a Tree Day 

Celebrity Sightings

Drew Barrymore Celebrated National Love a Tree Day With Some Fresh Air

By
Black Forest

Drew Barrymore celebrated National Love a Tree Day by enjoying some fresh air and supporting Black Forest gummy bears’ new Bear-Heart-Tree campaign in NYC.

Levi’s celebrated 501 Day, the birthday of the blue jean, with a lineup of live performances, conversations and DIY sessions featuring HAIM, Mahalia, Swae Lee, Bob Weir, Lily Aldridge and more. The brand also released a collaboration with GOLF WANG and a limited edition release of Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1971 “Golden Ticket” 501 Jeans.

Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro participated in the Chrysalis Night In event, which raised nearly $400,000 to support the nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless and low income individuals get jobs.

— Wellness brand Liquid I.V. launched their Hydration Multiplier Guava Hibiscus flavor inspired by Justin Bieber’s song “Yummy.”  Liquid I.V. is known for their groundbreaking clean-ingredient, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes that enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream by utilizing the science of Cellular Transport Technology®.

Courtesy of Liquid I.V.

Dr. Barbara Strum and Velocity Black hosted a virtual skincare masterclass on Zoom.

Euphoria makeup artist Kirsten Coleman and sparkling herbal tonic brand Sunwink hosted a virtual eye makeup tutorial on Zoom using Kosas beauty products.

DJ Lady Blaga is organizing Eats & Beats, a digital event with the mission to unite and support front-line workers at hospitals across the country. The event, which will take place on May 27th, will feature a catered lunch, virtual dance party, masks donated from Swag.com and special shout-outs from the celebrities for the hospital teams.

Courtesy of Lady Blaga

Red Bull hosted a virtual social hour event on Zoom to celebrate their new Summer Edition Watermelon flavor. The event featured beats by DJ J Espinosa, mocktail recipes from Marquee Mixologist Lilli Santiago and cameos by special guests like Blake Griffin.

Icelandic Provisions, loved by Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba, partnered with Frontline Foods. The grassroots organization supports restaurants and works with them to feed front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Icelandic Provisions will match donations made by their community up to $10,000 with 100 percent of donations going directly to local restaurants.

— Bachelor alum Alayah Benavidez’s Three Bees Boutique is donating 10 percent of their profits to literacy initiatives across the country.

