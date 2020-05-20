How Drew Barrymore Celebrated National Love a Tree Day 

— Drew Barrymore celebrated National Love a Tree Day by enjoying some fresh air and supporting Black Forest gummy bears’ new Bear-Heart-Tree campaign in NYC.

— Levi’s celebrated 501 Day, the birthday of the blue jean, with a lineup of live performances, conversations and DIY sessions featuring HAIM, Mahalia, Swae Lee, Bob Weir, Lily Aldridge and more. The brand also released a collaboration with GOLF WANG and a limited edition release of Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1971 “Golden Ticket” 501 Jeans.

— Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro participated in the Chrysalis Night In event, which raised nearly $400,000 to support the nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless and low income individuals get jobs.

— Wellness brand Liquid I.V. launched their Hydration Multiplier Guava Hibiscus flavor inspired by Justin Bieber’s song “Yummy.” Liquid I.V. is known for their groundbreaking clean-ingredient, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes that enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream by utilizing the science of Cellular Transport Technology®.

— Dr. Barbara Strum and Velocity Black hosted a virtual skincare masterclass on Zoom.

— Euphoria makeup artist Kirsten Coleman and sparkling herbal tonic brand Sunwink hosted a virtual eye makeup tutorial on Zoom using Kosas beauty products.

— DJ Lady Blaga is organizing Eats & Beats, a digital event with the mission to unite and support front-line workers at hospitals across the country. The event, which will take place on May 27th, will feature a catered lunch, virtual dance party, masks donated from Swag.com and special shout-outs from the celebrities for the hospital teams.

— Red Bull hosted a virtual social hour event on Zoom to celebrate their new Summer Edition Watermelon flavor. The event featured beats by DJ J Espinosa, mocktail recipes from Marquee Mixologist Lilli Santiago and cameos by special guests like Blake Griffin.

— Icelandic Provisions, loved by Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba, partnered with Frontline Foods. The grassroots organization supports restaurants and works with them to feed front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Icelandic Provisions will match donations made by their community up to $10,000 with 100 percent of donations going directly to local restaurants.

— Bachelor alum Alayah Benavidez’s Three Bees Boutique is donating 10 percent of their profits to literacy initiatives across the country.