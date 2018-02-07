How George Clooney Celebrated Wife Amal Clooney’s 40th Birthday

All about Amal! George and Amal Clooney celebrated her 40th birthday with a quick trip to Big Sur, California.

“George took Amal on a private jet from Los Angeles early on Saturday afternoon, which was Amal’s birthday, to Big Sur,” a source tells Us Weekly about the couple’s Saturday, February 3, trip to the central coast of California.

“They were alone and did not have the twins with them, and they returned the following day at almost the same time,” the source continued. “It was a quick 24-hour getaway for the couple.”

The duo, who tied the knot in September 2014, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017. The 56-year-old Oscar winner opened up about becoming a father last year.

“We didn’t plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny,” Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter in September. “There was an assumption that we didn’t want them. And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

He also recalled to the publication what it was like when the twins when born.

“It was wild,” Clooney explained. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s–t. I’m a parent!’”

