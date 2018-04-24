How John Cena Celebrated His 41st Birthday After Nikki Bella Split

The royals weren’t the only ones celebrating on Monday, April 23. John Cena was enjoying his 41st birthday — by hitting the gym.

The Blockers actor shared two videos of himself lifting weights via Twitter. “41 years old. 160kg. NEVER let age define effort. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW,” he captioned one clip. He added in the second: “41 years old. 500lbs x3 “clean grip” deadlift. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW.”

As Us Weekly exclusively confirmed, Cena and Nikki Bella called off their engagement and ended their six-year relationship earlier this month. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the exes told Us in a joint statement on April 15. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.” Cena popped the question a year ago this month at Wrestlemania 33.

Two days before Cena worked out, Bella, 34, made her first public appearance since the breakup. She and sister Brie Bella attended the Wine Festival in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on Saturday.

“John and Nicole don’t talk about what’s going on and they want their privacy, which I completely respect,” Brie told Us at the event. “I love John like a brother. He will always be family. I will never let anyone bash him or bring him down because he’s an extremely good man and what he and my sister wanted, that’s between them.”

She added: “He will always be family and he knows that. I will always call him, the one thing is he always gave me great advice and he gave my husband great advice. We’ll always keep that.”

A source previously told Us that Cena is “a mess” following the split, but there is a chance that the two could get back together.

