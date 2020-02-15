Mixing business with pleasure! Julianne Hough spent Valentine’s Day in Dallas preparing for a speaking engagement for her Kinrgy movement — and her husband, Brooks Laich, cheered her on in the audience.

Laich, 36, shared videos on his Instagram Story of the Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, rehearsing for the event, which takes place on Saturday, February 15.

Hough can be seen dancing on stage while she practices her speech for the audience.

“I believe it’s everyone’s superpower. Are you guys ready to dance?” Hough says in the clip, later adding, “This isn’t about perfection. This is about expression!”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, have been going through a “rough patch.”

“They have both been in different places for work so they haven’t been able to spend as much time together this past few months,” the insider said at the time.

The news came after Hough was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions throughout December 2019 and January, including while hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly. Laich, meanwhile, has not been spotted without his wedding ring.

The hockey player sparked speculation that he and Hough were going through a tough time in their relationship when he shared in December 2019 that his 2020 goals were to be “a better man” and learn “more about intimacy and my sexuality.”

Hough posted her own cryptic post in January when she shared a quote from personality psychologist Heidi Priebe about growing apart from the people you love.

“To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be,” the quote read. “The people they’re too exhausted to be any longer. The people they don’t recognize inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into. We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost.”

Despite their marital issues, the duo were spotted packing on the PDA outside the Hollywood Burbank Airport in January. One month later, the couple stepped out for breakfast at Joan’s on Third cafe in Los Angeles on February 1.