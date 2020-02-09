Julianne Hough Ditches Wedding Ring as She Tells Fans to Explore Sexual Energy

Julianne Hough encouraged people to explore their sexual energy at a Kinrgy event amid rumors of marriage trouble with Brooks Laich.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, spoke to participants at Daybreaker NYC during her Kinrgy transformational movement experience event in Brooklyn on Saturday, February 8.

Hough, who wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, wore a red workout outfit as she talked about how she used her new workout method “for my own transformation, to help me connect to my absolute truth of who I am.”

“It helped me see the people around me for who they truly were, and be able to experience life as it should be, which is through love,” she continued.

She then led the class through the dance-type movements, telling those in attendance to “imagine the sun coming down to your fingertips as you reach to the heavens.”

Hough then talked to the crowd about being sexual and encouraged them to “touch” themselves as she rubbed her thighs.

“Take this opportunity to touch yourself,” she said. “Feel yourself. Know what you deserve. Feel pressure for yourself. This isn’t about anyone else; this is about you. Feel your bodies. It’s about expressing, letting go and releasing.”

“This is your sexual energy — it is meant for creation,” she continued as she touched her lower stomach area. “It is not meant to be put out to anyone else if you don’t want it. This is for you.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge then led the class to do big circles in the air with their arms.

“This move is cutting out all the bulls—t,” she said. “There is nothing more beautiful than seeing someone enter their truth. Their power!”

She ended the class as the song “Rise Up” played and the crowd cheered.

“When we feel our best selves, we can change our energy and we can change our life state,” Hough said. “Don’t think of this as a workout. It’s about expressing that when we connect to our energetic, emotional field, we can feel that anything is possible. When that happens, we let go of our mind and our ego.”

Her declarations came after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that she and the former NHL star, who’ve been married for almost three years, have been going through a tough time in their relationship.

“They definitely have been going through a rough patch,” one insider told Us exclusively. “They have both been in different places for work so they haven’t been able to spend as much time together this past few months.”

Last month, Hough posted a quote about growing apart from the ones you love.

“To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be,” the quote from personality psychologist Heidi Priebe read. “The people they’re too exhausted to be any longer. The people they don’t recognize inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into. We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost.”

Laich, 36, raised eyebrows when he shared his list of goals for 2020 on his Instagram Story at the end of December, writing that he wants to be “a better man” and learn “more about intimacy and my sexuality.”

The pair were spotted getting breakfast together in L.A. earlier this month, days before Laich welcomed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser onto his “How Men Think” podcast with Gavin DeGraw. He admitted that he and his wife are “going to change in the course” of their lives and that he “learned a lot” from his discussion with Wasser.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone