Justin Bieber has been keeping his distance from Sean “Diddy” Combs after the rapper was arrested amid claims of sexual assault and misconduct.

“Justin has been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, explaining that Bieber, who was introduced to Diddy as a teen, wants “nothing to do” with the disgraced musician.

Justin, 30, who became a father in August after welcoming son Jack with wife Hailey Bieber, “wants to protect himself,” the insider says. To do so, he has been trying to put his attention on the positives in his life.

“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” a second source says. “He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

The “Baby” singer is focused on his family, with the source telling Us that he is “thrilled to be a dad” as it’s “something he’s wanted for years.”

“His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy,” the source continues.

Diddy, 54, has been in legal trouble since November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him, claiming past sexual assault and abuse. Diddy denied the allegations but settled the lawsuit that same month out of court.

In March, Diddy’s two homes were raided by Homeland Security reportedly in connection with federal sex trafficking allegations. At the time, Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement that the raids were an “unprecedented ambush” and “a premature rush to judgment.” The statement claimed, “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Diddy’s scandals didn’t stop there. Over the past few months, 120 women have come forward claiming that Diddy sexually assaulted them over the past three decades. Diddy was arrested in September and served with a 14-page indictment alleging that he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him.”

The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail and will remain in jail until his trial.

As the allegations have continued to mount against Diddy, Justin’s friendship with him has been called into question. In a 2009 resurfaced video, Diddy boasted about a wild 48 hours he spent with Justin when he was 15 years old.

“Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,” Diddy said in the clip, which made its rounds again online in March. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. … For the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go full. Buck full crazy.”

In a separate video from that time period, Diddy can be seen chatting with a teenage Justin and grilling him over why they are no longer close. “Selling out arenas and everything. [You’re] starting to act different, huh? You ain’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out,” Diddy said in the video, which was shared via X in March.

Justin appears visibly uncomfortable in the video, and some fans pointed out how “creepy” the moment was on social media. Justin ends the conversation by saying that Diddy only had his “partners” number and didn’t contact him directly.

In the present day, Justin is trying to disconnect from Diddy and the allegations he’s heard. Justin is “completely disgusted” by the scandal, the first insider tells Us.

Justin “wants nothing to do with this entire situation,” a third source adds. “It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).