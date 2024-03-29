A new video of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Justin Bieber has leaked amid the rapper’s multiple lawsuits and scandals.

In the clip, shared via X earlier this week, Diddy, 54, can be seen chatting with a teenage Bieber about why they were no longer hanging out as frequently as they previously were. “What’s up, man? You good?” he asks Bieber before stating, “Selling out arenas and everything. [You’re] starting to act different, huh? You ain’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

Bieber, who is now 30, replied at the time that Diddy “tried to get in contact with me throughout all my partners and what not, but you never really got my number.” The clip ends with Bieber offering to give Diddy his phone number.

Fans expressed their discomfort over the interaction in the post’s comments, with one fan writing, “This is a creepy video. Justin seems nervous around him.” Another user commented, “Justin seems so uncomfortable, this is so disturbing.”

In the full video, posted via Diddy’s YouTube channel in 2010, Diddy names Bieber as an “official member of the Dirty Money Crew,” a musical quartet composed of Diddy and singers Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. He proceeds to present Bieber and his former manager, Scooter Braun, with Dirty Money letterman jackets.

Earlier this week, a 2009 video from Bieber’s YouTube channel titled “JUSTIN BIEBER’S 48 HRS with DIDDY!!” made the rounds online. In the footage, Diddy offered to let him drive one of his cars once he turned 16 and inherit his mansion once he was 18.

“You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now [Justin is] having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy. They’re having the time of their lives,” Diddy stated in the video. “Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. … For the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go full. Buck full crazy.”

When asked how he wants to spend their time together, Bieber said, “Let’s just go get some girls.” Diddy replied, “Man after my heart.”

Diddy currently faces multiple sexual misconduct and harassment lawsuits. His homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided on Monday, March 25, as a part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. While two of his sons — Justin, 30, and King, 25 — were detained and later released during the raids, Diddy was reportedly stopped by Homeland Security while attempting to fly out of a Miami airport on a private jet.

Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force” in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 26. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Dyer went on to note that Diddy was “never detained by spoke to and cooperated with authorizes,” adding, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Lawyer Neama Rahmani — who is not associated with the case — told Us earlier this week that he “wouldn’t be surprised if Diddy is arrested in the coming days or weeks.”

“There’s no possible plea that is going to get him off with a slap on the wrist of probation,” Rahmani added. “If the prosecutors are successful and able to prove it, he may end up dying in prison.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).