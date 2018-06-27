How Khloe Kardashian Is Celebrating Her 34th Birthday 

Khloé Kardashian is spending her first birthday as mother with her “little lady!” The reality star turned 34 on Wednesday, June 27, and shared a video celebrating with her 2-month-old daughter, True.

“Look at my little lady! Hi, my little lady! How’s my little lady?” Khloé says in a selfie video with her baby girl on her Instagram Story. “Hi cutie! Who’s my little girl? Who’s my little cutie?”

A source adds that the reality star is “keeping it low-key” on her special day.

The Revenge Body host also posted a photo of balloons that read “HAPPY BDAY MOMMA” on her Instagram Story, and shared footage of her sweet treats on her Snapchat.

“So no diet today, but that’s OK, we’ll have fun,” Khloé says in the clip as she shows off her donuts and McDonald’s hash browns.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are among the first members of the Khloé’s famous family to wish her happy birthday on social media.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian,” Kim, 37, wrote alongside a pic of herself, 5-month-old daughter Chicago, Khloé and True. “You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

Kris, 62, also sent her “beautiful, smart, kind” daughter birthday wishes on Instagram: “You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion.”

Tristan Thompson, meanwhile, has yet to publicly wish the Good American cofounder happy birthday, but shared a video of their baby girl one day earlier.

“Baby True! Baby True! Daddy loves you!” the 27-year-old basketball pro said in the sweet snap as he showers his baby girl with kisses. Thompson also shared a photo of True and his 18-month-old son, Prince, from a previous relationship.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the duo are “continuing to work on their relationship” after Thompson was caught cheating on Khloé two days before she gave birth to True in April. The Strong Looks Better Naked author fought back against a fan who said she was “disappointed” that she is still dating Thompson after the scandal.

“u have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she tweeted on Monday, June 25. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

