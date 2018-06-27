Proud big sis. Kim Kardashian celebrated Khloé Kardashian’s birthday by praising her sister’s strength.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian,” the KKW Beauty founder, 37, captioned a sweet photo of herself, daughter Chicago, Khloé and her baby girl True on Wednesday, June 27. “This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

Kim’s post comes after she blasted Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Poor Khloé … I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f–ked up,” she said of the athlete’s cheating scandal at the time. “We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.” The reality star later implied that the Cleveland Cavaliers player blocked her on social media because of her remarks.

The Good American founder’s mother, Kris Jenner, also helped Khloé ring in her 34th birthday with a lengthy Instagram post. “Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day,” the 62-year-old momager wrote alongside several throwback photos of the mother-daughter duo. “You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion.”

Jenner continued: “This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world. #HappyBirthdayKhloe.”

Khloé’s birthday week got off to a bit of a rough start when a Twitter user accused her of being a “hypocrite” for staying in a relationship with Thompson after news broke that the NBA player was unfaithful to her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their first child together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed True in April.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author replied. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

