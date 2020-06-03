No hard feelings? Kylie Jenner had a tame reaction to Drake calling her his “side piece” in an unreleased song with Future.

“Kylie was not upset about Drake referring to her as a ‘side piece’ in his new song and she really doesn’t care,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Drake, 33, made headlines in May when the track was shared during an Instagram Live video. “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s—t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece,” he rapped. “Yeah, I got 20 motherf—kin’ Kylies.”

The Grammy winner later clarified that the song was recorded years earlier and mistakenly featured during the Instagram Live. “A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

Jenner, 22, and the rapper were linked in October 2019 after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi. Us confirmed in November 2019 that their relationship was more than platonic. “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” an insider revealed at the time. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to [Kendall Jenner’s] birthday.”

The fling was not “anything serious,” though. “Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” a second source said in November 2019. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.”

While Jenner has sparked reconciliation rumors with Scott, 28, on multiple occasions since their breakup, Drake was linked to model Imaan Hamman in February.