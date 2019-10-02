



Always the gentleman! There’s no denying Prince Harry’s love for Duchess Meghan — just look at how he treats her. A source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly in the new issue that the Duke of Sussex is quite chivalrous around his wife.

“They are almost never sitting next to each other without holding each other’s hands when they are out at a big public, official event,” the royal insider tells Us. “He’s a gentleman around her.”

The source adds that the royal “opens the door, pulls the chair out and stands up every time she leaves the table. … He clearly appreciates all the little things she does.”

The parents to Archie, 4 months, are clearly on the same page. The Army Air Corps vet, 35, even went as far as to defend his wife in a passionate, 560-word statement on Tuesday, October 1, calling out the “bullying” the Suits alum, 38, has endured during their relationship.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long,” he wrote. “To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. … There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

