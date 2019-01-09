Just another day! Duchess Kate is enjoying a low-key 37th birthday on Wednesday, January 9.

“Kate is at Kensington Palace,” a royal source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s just a quiet, ordinary day — with school drop-offs and pick-ups and spending time with the children.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, kicked off the day with an official solo engagement at the Royal London Hospital, where he became a patron of the London Air Ambulance charity’s 30th anniversary campaign. He met with clinicians, paramedics, pilots and crew members to learn more about the challenges of working as a first responder, taking a page from his previous gig as an air ambulance pilot in East Anglia, England.

During the engagement, William, 36, accepted a birthday card on Kate’s behalf. “Well done for remembering,” he told the group of children who made the card. “I did remember this morning, so that was OK!”

After the Duke of Cambridge’s busy morning, he returned home to the palace to spend time with Kate, with whom he shares children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months.

“It will be a quiet evening at home celebrating with family,” the source tells Us.

The duchess is no stranger to having quiet birthdays. Last year, she stayed at Kensington Palace with William, George and Charlotte while pregnant with Louis, who was born that April.

“William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else,” a source told Us in September. “They haven’t lost sight of that.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

